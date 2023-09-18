India outplayed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side clinched a record-extending 8th Asia Cup title, thanks to Mohammed Siraj's sensational show in bowling. With the help of Siraj's 6 for 21 in 7 overs, India bundled out Sri Lanka for 50 runs after skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat. Things went really well for the Indian cricket team at the continental event, which concluded with less than a month to go for the Cricket World Cup.

Soon after the victory, a video of the Indian cricket team's fun time on the ground is going viral on social media. In the clip, Ishan Kishan could be seen imitating Virat Kohli's walk. To this, Kohli could also be seen giving a funny response, leaving all the teammates in splits.

Ishan Kishan doing a Virat walk - Virat Kohli with the counter #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/u57DWmmJ7L — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) September 17, 2023

Talking about the match, Siraj got four wickets in one over to help skittle Sri Lanka out for a paltry total, which the Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill surpassed in 6.1 overs for an impressive victory.

Siraj got his fifth with the wicket of Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka, equalling an ODI record for the fastest five-wicket haul from his first 16 balls of the match. Former Sri Lanka quick Chaminda Vaas achieved the feat in 2003.

"It was a great performance, especially to come and play like that in a final," skipper Rohit Sharma said. "Shows the mentality of the team."

He said, "Our seamers are actually working really hard for many years, so it's pleasing for the side to see them rewarded like that. A performance like that will be cherished for a very long time."

Sri Lanka's miserably low total in the 50-over contest left a nearly packed house disappointed after they witnessed just 116 minutes of play.

"It is below par. The way we got dismissed is very disappointing, think there's a lot of reflection to be done in the dressing," Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood said after the crushing loss.



"I think today we've come up against a very high class bowling attack, thought Siraj was superb."

