Ishan Kishan is back from the Caribbean islands after a fruitful series. While India edged past West Indies in the ODI series and and lost in the five-T20I contests, Kishan personally had a great series. With Rishabh Pant recovering from an injury, Kishan is among the front-runners to hold the wicketkeeper's place when Indian get down to action in the Asia Cup and World Cup 2023. Kishan scored four successive half-centuries on the West Indies Tour and has become a great addition to the Indian team. The talented power-hitter is not part of the T20I tour of Ireland that starts on Friday and is making the most of this break ahead of the Asia Cup.

He recently got an haircut at the studio of celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim. "Number 1' he captioned the post on Instagram.

However, several social media users pointed out that it is uncannily similar to MS Dhoni's style that he did some time ago.

Thala ne galat advise di hai pic.twitter.com/C48zApNvp8 — Ishu (@PocketDynamoo) August 16, 2023

Inspired by MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/qoSylEpQXS — Ajay Parihar (@AjayPar48787790) August 16, 2023

Former India opener Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment regarding the ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill's absence from the Oreland Tour and stated that only performing in the IPL will not help Team India to win the T20 World Cup.

"I think we're not taking T20Is seriously. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are not going to Ireland. I can understand people needing breaks. But from now till the T20 World Cup, we have 14 matches. Don't think about IPL, everyone performs in IPL but that doesn't mean we would win the World Cup. In fact, the only time we won it was when IPL wasn't even there," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"International matches are important. If you're playing three matches against Ireland... I'm thinking from the perspective of Ishan Kishan, he was rested for 3rd and 4th T20I against West Indies, and I don't think he will play in 5th as well. He won't go to Ireland as well. What are the chances of him playing in Asia Cup if Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are fit. You could've played against Ireland, your first match in Asia Cup is in September, you had ample gap. I don't think anyone's thinking about it. These are youngsters, they don't need much rest I believe," he added.