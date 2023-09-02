India will be taking on Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2023 camaign opener on Saturday. This will be the first time that the two sides will be facing each other since their meeting in T20 World Cup last year. For the first time in several months, the Rohit Sharma-led side is having a full-strength team. The Indian team finished a camp on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Alur to prepare themselves ahead of the match against Pakistan. On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led side routed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the continental event.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have returned to the Indian setup while KL Rahul is set to miss first two games of Asia Cup.

Here what we think could be the playing XI of India vs Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma (Captain): The right-handed batter must be facing the challenge of settling himself down, especially against Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. Rohit's captaincy abilities are also going to be tested in such a high-voltage game.

Shubman Gill: The opener has failed to impress of late. His confidence and performance both have dipped after his glorious run in IPL 2023. India will be hoping for a comeback from the star in big game on Saturday.

Virat Kohli: The star batter is slowly and gradually getting back in his groove. His performance will have a big say in the result of the game against Pakistan.

Shreyas Iyer: The batter, who is coming back from injury, must be aiming for a good start on his return. Lack of match practice might be a concern for Iyer, but his experience holds a lot of importance.

Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper): Given that KL Rahul is unavailable for the game, Ishan Kishan will play as wicketkeeper in his place. The southpaw is coming on the back of three consecutive ODI fifties against West Indies.

Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain): He is the another key player for India. Hardik is among the rare all-rounders, who can bowl over 140 kmph. The star player has performed against Pakistan in the past as well and would aim to replicate it on Saturday.

Ravindra Jadeja: The presence of the player in the playing XI provides more balance to the team. Apart from playing crucial knocks, Jadeja is too good a bowler to face on turning tracks. Being economical more often than not is just another feature of Jadeja's bowling.

Kuldeep Yadav: Of late, the left-arm wrist spinner has performed really well. He has been picking wickets consistently for India, providing crucial breakthroughs.

Jasprit Bumrah: The ace pacer of Indian cricket team is back. While playing against Ireland in his comeback match, Bumah looked good if not lethal. He will lead the Indian bowling attack and his performance will play a key role in the game.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm pacer has risen through the ranks over the past few years. Controlled aggression with continuously improving bowing quality makes Siraj a tough bowler for the opponents. He is likely to get a chance in the on Saturday.

Mohammed Shami: The right-arm pacer was rested during India's series against West Indies and Ireland. He last played a game for India back in early June. However, his beautiful control over the ball makes him a special player. India will be needing Shami's experience in the big game against Pakistan.