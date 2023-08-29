The wait for the Asia Cup 2023 is almost over as the continental event will get underway on Wednesday. In the opening match, co-hosts Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in Multan and will aim to start their campaign with a victory. On the other hand, Team India will be playing their opening match against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. It will be an interesting tournament as the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be back in action after battling their injuries.

Here are the details that you need to know about India's matches in Asia Cup 2023:

1. India vs Pakistan, September 2, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 3:00 PM (IST)

2. India vs Nepal, September 4, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 3:00 PM (IST)

After the group stage, two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, which will begin from September 6.

Later, two teams from the Super Four stage will be squaring off against each other in the summit clash, which will be played on September 17.

India's squad for the Asia Cup was announced last week with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and India skipper Rohit Sharma, unveiling the names.

There were several questions over KL Rahul's fitness following his Asia Cup 2023 selection as Ajit Agarkar told the media that he was suffering from a slight niggle. Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that the wicket-keeper batter will miss the first two games of the continental event as a precaution.

The call-up for the continental tournament was a big deal for the batter after a prolonged battle with injury but the update along with the inclusion of Sanju Samson as a back-up did not alleviate the fears.