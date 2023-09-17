The India cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in Sunday's Asia Cup final, a crucial momentum-builder heading into next month's ODI World Cup. Both have 13 Asian titles between them and Sri Lanka have a history of sneaking into the tournament's final -- to the consternation of fans keen for any showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, who won the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, came in as underdogs and snuck into the final after beating Pakistan by two wickets. India and Sri Lanka met during the Super 4 stage, where the Rohit-led side won the match by 41 runs.

Sri Lanka have lost to India in the Super Four stage only to beat them in the finals twice, in 2004 and 2008.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match will be played on Sunday, September 17.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match will start at 3 PM IST (toss: 2:30 PM IST)

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

