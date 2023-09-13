The Indian cricket team batters struggled to score against the spin attack of Sri Lanka and were eventually all out for 213 during their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash. Dunith Wellalage was the top performer with five wickets while Charith Asalanka provided perfect support with a four-wicket haul in the match. The only other wicket went to off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana. All 10 wickets in the Indian innings went to the Sri Lanka spinners and this was the first time that such a thing has happened since India started playing ODI cricket back in 1974. However, Kuldeep Yadav was able to spin some magic of his own as India dismissed Sri Lanka for 172 to win the match and book their spot in the final.

Kuldeep took four wickets including the final two as India defended 213, bowling out Sri Lanka for 172 to silence a large home crowd at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

India recorded their second straight Super Four win in the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the upcoming ODI World Cup, and ended Sri Lanka's 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

Wellalage, who claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, remained unbeaten on 42 when he ran out of partners as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep wrapped up the opposition tail in 41.3 overs.

It was India's third straight day on the field after they crushed Pakistan by 228 runs on Monday in a match that was played across two days due to rain.

The next Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday will decide the second finalists between the two teams.

(With AFP inputs)