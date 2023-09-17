In the 15th edition of Asia cup across formats India take on Sri Lanka in search for the 8th Asia Cup title. Sri Lanka will be defending their championship (won in 2022, T20Is). India will be playing 10th final in Asia Cup across format, seven times they have faced Sri Lanka in the Final. India has won four times in the seven encounters in Asia Cup Final. Out of the three defeats for India v SL, two of them have come in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka will be playing their 12th Asia Cup final across format.

In the 14 Asia Cup finals since 1988, eight times team chasing the target has gone on to win the trophy across format.

In last super 4 game against Bangladesh, India failed to chase the target of 266 runs. But India managed to derail Sri Lanka's winning streak of 13 matches in their Super 4 game. India has 97 wins against Sri Lanka which is the most by a team against any opponent in ODIs.

All eyes will be on India captain Rohit Sharma, who will be eye important milestones and record in the match.

#Rohit Sharma will be playing his 250th ODI match in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 finals against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma will become the 9th Indian player to play 250 ODI matches.

Rohit Sharma will be captaining India for the second time in the final of a tournament in ODI. The other occasion was also the Asia Cup. India won the Asia Cup in 2018 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

The loss against Bangladesh in the last match was Rohit Sharma's first loss as a Captain in Asia Cup (ODI).

# Rohit Sharma (939 runs) is aiming to become the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in Asia Cup (ODI) as he is 61 runs away from doing so. Also, he is 33 runs away from becoming India's leading run scorer in Asia Cup (ODI). Sachin Tendulkar is leading charts for an Indian with 971 runs.

#Rohit Sharma can become 3rd Indian skipper to lift Asia Cup trophy twice across formats. Before him MS Dhoni (2012 and 2016) and Mohammad Azharuddin (1991 and 1995) won the Asia Cup twice as captain.

Rohit Sharma has dominated Sri Lanka as an opener in ODIs. He has the highest average (73.6) among openers against Sri Lanka in ODI (MIN: 500 runs). Also, he has scored 1000+ runs as an opener with a SR of 100+ against SL in ODI. Furthermore, his highest score of 264 is against SL which is also the highest score for a batter in ODI.