The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, will be up against co-hosts Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, in the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian cricket team are coming into the final after a loss to Bangladesh, though several top players were rested for that game. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be confident after edging past Pakistan in a close match to enter the final of the continental event. The two most successful team of the Asia Cup are pitted against each other in the final of the 2023 edition. While India have won the Asia Cup seven times, Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup six times.

Going into the match, here's a look at the head to head record, form guide, and the result of the last five encounters of the two teams.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has been called up as a cover for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Axar sustained several injuries during India's six-run loss to Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday.

The extent of Axar's injuries is currently unknown and hence bowling all-rounder Washington, who was part of India's Asian Games squad, has been called up as a precautionary measure.

"Axar is currently suffering from multiple injuries. He has hurt his little finger, got hit on forearm by a throw from deep and most importantly has developed a hamstring niggle. So Washington has been called," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

More than the swelling on his forearm, it is Axar's hamstring issue which will keep the Indian team management worried with just three weeks to go for the World Cup.

Washington, who bowls off-spin, last played an ODI at home against New Zealand in January this year.

Ahead of the Asia Cup final clash against Sri Lanka, the Indian team management on Saturday held a brief meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma in the team hotel, according to an ANI report.

This unofficial meeting began with head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikarm Rathore. bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and captain Rohit Sharma joined the meeting later which lasted for almost 3 hours.

The meeting was likely held to discuss the squads for the upcoming Australia series and the Asia Cup final planning.

After the conclusion of the Asia Cup, India will square off against Australia in a three-match ODI series on Indian soil before the ODI World Cup which is slated to begin on October 5.

India will play the first ODI against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on September 22.

With PTI and ANI inputs