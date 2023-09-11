Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram revealed how his chat with Virat Kohli caught the star India batter off guard. Among active cricketers, Kohli's popularity is unparalleled. His tremendous batting skills and exempelary personality has earned him a huge following across the globe. Kohli's always the centre of attention prior to a big game especially a blockbuster encounter like India and Pakistan. The same was the case on Sunday as Kohli was part of a detailed discussion on Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the match, legendary pacer Akram revealed the reason behind Kohli getting so much space on the television screen.

Akram revealed his chat with Kohli, saying that the star batter comes in his dreams. He also revealed Kohli's reaction after hearing the same.

"Today I walked past him and told Virat Kohli that you come in my dreams now. He replied saying 'what do you mean Wasim bhai? I told him because I see so much of you all the on the television screen. I just can't get him out of my mind," Akram said on Star Sports ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 clash.

Akram explained that big players like Kohli, and Pakistan captain Babar Azam, are made for the big occasions.

"Virat, Babar, Shaheen and all these match winners, they play this game for these moments - India vs Pakistan. I mean, for Pakistan everybody wants to perform and vice-versa. This is just made or break. Not for guys like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam but for young guys. These games are fun. Yesterday, the whole Colombo was buzzing," he added.

India vs Pakistan match halted due to rain

For the second time this Asia Cup, rain played spoilsport in a clash involving traditional rivals India and Pakistan, as the blockbuster Super Four clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was halted after heavy showers forced the ground staff to bring on the covers.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened.

However, before the teams were forced back to the dressing rooms, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.

(With ANI Inputs)