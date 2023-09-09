India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Asia Cup for the second time in the ongoing edition on Sunday. Last week, the India vs Pakistan group stage match was washed out due to rain in Pallekele, with both teams sharing a point each. The focus will be on the rain gods as India and Pakistan square off once again, this time at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On Friday, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September at Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the ACC said in a statement.

As anticipation builds for the clash of the two Asia giants, weather conditions are casting a shadow over the fixture as the forecast predicts as rain could play spoilsport on both, the game day as well as the reserve day.

As per Weather.com, there is a 90-100 per cent chance of rain in Colombo on Sunday, with thunderstorms.

On the reserve day, there is a 90 per cent chance of rain, alongwith thunderstorms.

Accuweather also predicts high probablity of rain with 94 and 95 per cent cloud cover on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

"Cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms, especially late in the day," the forecast read.

The India vs Pakistan match is the only one in the Super Four stage to have a reserve day.

However, the coaches of both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- the other two teams in round two -- have voiced their displeasure over the exemption granted by the ACC.

The exemption, however, has been granted keeping in mind that the clash of arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, brings in a lot of revenue for broadcasters.