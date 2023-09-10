When it comes to India vs Pakistan cricket matches, there's arguably never a dull moment. As the two Asian giants look to get the better of each other in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash on Sunday, there wouldn't just be a battle between two teams to win the match also between players in the race for new milestones. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of India's finest batters, could both add new records to their tally by the time the match concludes.

Virat Kohli on brink of 13,000-run landmark

In ODI cricket, Virat Kohli stands only 98 runs away from climbing Mt. 13k. If he goes on to reach the milestone in the match against Pakistan, Kohli will become the fastest batter to score 13,000 runs in the 50-over format.

Virat, who will be playing his 267 innings, would leave behind Sachin Tendulkar (321 innings), Ricky Ponting (341 innings) and Kumar Sangakkara (363 innings).

Rohit Sharma only 5 sixes shy of Asia Cup record

India captain Rohit Sharma did wonders against Nepal in the previous Asia Cup match. He would be keen to continue the same form against Pakistan. If he goes on to add 5 sixes to his tally of 22 sixes, he would go past Shahid Afridi in the list of batters with the most maximums in the ODI format of the Asia Cup.

Afridi leads the list at present, with 26 sixes to his name while Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya is behind him with 23.

Kohli-Rohit on the brink of partnership history

As a pair, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have won the Indian team a number of matches. If the duo adds 2 more runs to their partnership tally, Rohit and Kohli would become the fastest pair in the history of ODIs to breach the 5000-run mark. They presently stand at 4998 runs in 85 ODI innings.