As India and Pakistan took on each other in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday, it was the 'sprit of cricket' that emerged as the true winner. Since the build-up phase of the Indo-Pak clash, a number of pictures, videos and stories have surfaced on social media, highlighting the camaraderie between the players of the two teams. During the match at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka, a picture went viral where India's Hardik Pandya could be seen getting his shoelace tied by Shadab Khan.

The picture won the hearts of many on social media as fans hailed the spirit of the game between the two teams. Here's the picture:

Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan ties Indian batter Hardik Pandya's shoelaces, exemplifying the true spirit of sportsmanship.



This heartwarming moment is sure to make your day and is truly the best thing on the internet today.

As for the match, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya produced a wonderful rescue act while Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a fiery spell but rain forced India and Pakistan to split points in an Asia Cup match that had all the ingredients of a thrilling finish.

Before the heavens opened up, India posted 266 all out in 48.5 overs. Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) milked 138 runs for the fifth wicket stand off 141 balls to lift their side from 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

The no result meant that Pakistan ended their Group A proceedings with 3 points, and it also assured them of a place in the Super Four of the tournament.

From an Indian perspective, the performance of Kishan and Pandya will be treated as a happy portend.

They joined forces after Pakistan pacers Afridi, who accounted for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf combined to rock India's top-order.

India, who logged a point from their opening fixture, are expected to beat Nepal on Monday and progress to the Super Four.

With PTI inputs