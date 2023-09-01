The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 is just round the corner and fans cannot wait for the two teams to resume their rivalry on the field. With the two sides not playing bilateral series for almost a decade, the only chance that fans have of watching these two teams face each other are continental and International Cricket Council (ICC) competitions. Ahead of the match, former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz pointed out the Indian cricket team batter that can prove to be a key asset against Pakistan when the two teams come face-to-face on Saturday.

"Pakistan have to find a way to dismiss Rohit Sharma early. He has consistently scored big against Pakistan. Babar and Imam need to see off India's new ball burst," Riaz said on Zalmi TV.

Among the active India cricketers, Rohit is the most successful against Pakistan in ODIs with 720 runs to his name. He has slammed six half-centuries and two centuries against their traditional rivals.

Riaz also weighed in on the differentiating factors between the two sides and he believes that the side which can make the most of the first 10 overs will have the clear advantage in the game. He added that this is mainly because both India and Pakistan are dependent on their top-order stars.

"Whichever team makes the most of the first 10 overs will have the grip on the game. Both India's and Pakistan's batting are dependent on their respective top 3 to score big and that's why I feel it will be a battle of the new ball," he explained during the discussion.