The India-Pakistan rivalry is known for its intensity in world cricket but it looks like the situation is completely different off the field. In a video released by Cricket Pakistan on X (formerly known as Twitter), cricketers from both teams can be seen interacting with each other and sharing light moments ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday. Virat Kohli greeted Haris Rauf on the field and also interacted with Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan near the dressing rooms. Even the two skippers - Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam - were seen talking to each other on the side of the batting nets.

Earlier, Rohit praised the Pakistan team and also gave an interesting reply when asked if there would be an India vs Pakistan game in the final of the tournament.

"Probably maybe in this tournament," was the reply of Rohit on chances of a summit clash between the arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2023.

India Pakistan players meet-up during practice session.



Kohli & Rauf, Rohit & Babar, Siraj & Rauf and many more - lovely moments. pic.twitter.com/P01wJOIUHA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2023

"Pakistan have played really well in recent times in T20s and ODIs. They worked really hard to be No.1, it'll be a good challenge for us tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Pakistan rose to the number 1 position in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. On the other hand, India are at the third spot.

While fans are much excited about the clash, Rohit downplayed the talks saying: "Rivalry is there for people to talk about. As a team, what we see is we have an opposition to play tomorrow and see what we want to do. What is going to help us is to keep doing the right things on the field.

"There are six very competitive teams in the Asia Cup and on a given day anyone can beat anyone."

(With PTI inputs)