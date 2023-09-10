Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had a warning for the Indian cricket team ahead of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the contest after the group stage match between the two sides was abandoned due to rain. The weather report predicted chances of rain in Colombo as well but Akhtar took to social media to provide a weather update after landing from his flight. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he had a few words for his followers." Just landed in Colombo. Excited about Pakistan vs India. Weather looks quite amazing," the caption accompanying the video read.

“Landing in Colombo after, God knows, how many years. But good to be back here. Great country and great people. And Weather… it looks fine!," he said in the video.

“Bach ke rehnaPakistanse (Beware of Pakistan) …,” Akhtar added with a smile.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday announced a reserve day for the match between India and Pakistan which is scheduled to take place on September 10 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. If adverse weather suspends play during the India and Pakistan game, the match will continue on September 11 from the point it was suspended.

The decision was met with a lot of criticism as no one matches in the Super 4 stage were given a reserve day and fans on social media were quick to ask for equal importance for all the Asia Cup matches.