Rain interrupted proceedings in the blockbuster Asia Cup Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo on Sunday. India were 147-2 in 24.1 overs after being invited to bat first, before rain forced players off the field and the showers soon got heavy. Virat Kohli was batting on eight, while KL Rahul, who replaced Shreyas Iyer in the XI, was unbeaten on 17. Earlier, Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) put on 121 runs for the opening wicket before leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi sent them back in back-to-back overs. The match has resumed now.

Despite his team's decent comeback, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was a rather frustrated man.

In a viral video, Babar was seen scolding pacer Haris Rauf after he tried to convince him to take a DRS for a LBW appeal against KL Rahul.

Pakistan had earlier squandered a review after Mohammad Rizwan convinved Babar to take the DRS for a caught behind appeal.

However, Babar wasn't having any of it this time as he shouted at Rauf, saying that the ball struck Rahul above the knee.

Earlier this week, the Asian Cricket Council announced a last-minute reserve day for the match -- the only game to get the advantage in the Super Fours -- after the previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

If no play is possible on Sunday, the match will restart from the same point on Monday.

(With AFP Inputs)