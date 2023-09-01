India will take on Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday. Ahead of the electrifying clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, Team India captain Rohit Sharma played down the talk of rivalry between the two teams. Pakistan are already off the mark in the Asia Cup, having thrashed Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday. Indian batters face a huge test at the expense of Pakistan's in-form pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. All eye will be on India's top three batters, and the form of Jasprit Bumrah

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, September 2.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match for free?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup match will be streamed for free on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)