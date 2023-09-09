The decision taken by the Asian Cricket Council to keep a reserve day for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan was met with a lot of criticism. It was the only match that was given a reserve day and as a result, both fans and experts were not pleased with the decision and called for all matches of the tournament to be treated equally. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to express his disappointment at the situation and he even said that he wishes that it rains throughout the two stipulated days in order to stop the 'malicious plans' from succeeding.

"If true this is absolute shamelessness this. The organisers have made a mockery and it is unethical to have a tournament with rules being different for the other two teams. In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the second day and these malicious plans not succeed," Prasad posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the name of justice, will only be fair if it is abandoned the first day, may it rain harder on the… https://t.co/GPQGmdo1Zx — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2023

Prasad feels that the Indian team are strong contender for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup from October 5 in India. The former pacer believes that the Indian team is in possession of a "good squad" but the support from the fan base will also play a crucial role in their journey.

He urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure that the experience of the fans should be easy and smooth in comparison to previous years.

"We have a good team and are strong contenders for the World Cup but we need genuine fans inside the stadium cheering for the team and their experience needs to be far smoother and easier than what it has been, and for that the BCCI needs to do far better than they have done so far. It is a reflection of the country as a whole and we as a nation should not be let down at any cost," Prasad posted.

(With ANI inputs)