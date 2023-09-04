The Indian cricket team had to return with just one point in their kitty from the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday after rain played spoilsport at Pallekele. After posting a total of 266 runs on the board, the Indian team was eager to give their bowlers a run at the Pakistan team's batters but not a single ball could be possible. With their second match of the group stage against Nepal also scheduled at Pallekele on Monday, the rain threat is looming large on the match once again.

According to Accuweather, there are 89 percent chance of rainfall with thunderstorms in Pallekele, Kandy during the day as India take on Nepal at the venue. The chances reduce as the day progresses, with the nighttime showing about 68% chance of precipitation.

As was the case with the India vs Pakistan match, it could be another stop-start match, with rain interrupting proceedings time and again at the venue. Rain has become a huge concern for the authorities over the last few days. It has also been learned that matches could be shifted out of certain venues, in a bid to have full-fledged 50-over-per-side contests in the coming games, especially from the Super-4s stage onwards.

As for the Indian team, Rohit Sharma's men are currently placed second with one point in group A while Pakistan is leading the table with three points.

Against Babar Azam & Co., India had posted 266/10 in 48.5 overs in their innings. Men in Blue, boosted by the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, did not get to show off their bowling prowess as rain did not allow any further action.

Kishan and Pandya's stand of 138 off 140 balls laid the foundation for India's total of 266. Pakistan's pacer attack was too good for the Indian batter as they bundled out Men in Blue for 266 in 48.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief as he dismantled India's top order and took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bagged three-wicket hauls each.

With ANI inputs