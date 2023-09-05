The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team entered the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Nepal in a rain-hit Group A match on Monday. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stayed unbeaten till the end as India registered a 10-wicket (DLS) win chasing a 231-run target. However, not all was smooth for the Indian cricket team. After Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first, Indian fielders were lax on the field. They dropped three chances before getting the house in order. Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri did not like India's 'body language' at the start of the match.

"The approach, at the very beginning, those catches going down. The body language seemed flat. It took those three catches to wake them up. By that time their openers were going well, Jadeja came and stemmed the rot," Ravi Shastri said on Star Sports.

"Put in to bat which had a little bit of moisture and had something for the fast bowlers, I think Nepal did an outstanding job. They will take that score."

He also praised Nepal's batting against heavyweights India. "They went after the bowling. They hot those sixes. Immediately 50 was on the board and the confidence was rubbed off on the middle-order and the lower order. This showed in the last five overs that showed there. It's great. From Nepal's point of view, just think if the crowd that came here. First time the Indian crowd has been outnumbered," Shastri added.