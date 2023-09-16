Ravindra Jadeja joined 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev to become the second ever Indian cricket team player to score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Jadeja achieved the feat during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh on Friday as he took the wicket of Shamim Hossain - his 200th in the format. The all-rounder has taken 200 wickets in 175 ODI innings at an average of 36.92 and an economy rate of 4.90. Kapil Dev achieved this record in 166 ODI innings in 1978.

Shubman Gill gave an awesome display of his talent while registering his fifth ODI hundred, but Bangladesh managed to eke out an unexpected six-run win over India in an Asia Cup Super Four match In Colombo on Friday.

Gill's 121 off 133 balls was exceptional. But it was not enough to drag India past Bangladesh's 265 for 8, built around fifties by Shakib al Hasan (80) and Towhid Hridoy (54) after they were put into bat. India were bowled out for 259.

Axar Patel (42 off 34 balls) tried gamely to bring India back into the game with some heavy blows, but the target stayed just beyond India's grasp.

But in the tournament's context, the result did not matter as India had already entered the final. They will face Sri Lanka on Sunday. But the night belonged to Gill, despite the end result.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)