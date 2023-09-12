Pakistan cricket team batter Agha Salman sustained an injury that left his face bloodied during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India on Monday. The right-handed batter tried to sweep a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja but the ball bounced and took the top edge of his bat before hitting him straight on the face. He was visibly in pain after the incident and the wound started bleeding as the Pakistan physio rushed onto the field. KL Rahul was one of the first ones on the field to quickly check on him after the incident and his gesture has quickly gone viral on social media following the incident.

Virat Kohli's supreme fitness was evident in his 47th ODI century while comeback man KL Rahul produced an equally engaging ton on his comeback as India thrashed a listless Pakistan by a record 228-run margin in a rain-marred Super Four game of the Asia Cup.

This is India's biggest win in terms of runs against the cross-border neighbours.

Nice gesture from KL Rahul.



When the ball hit, he straight to go Salman Agha and checking him. pic.twitter.com/sZvZjxlvwx — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 11, 2023

India posted an imposing 356 for 2, as Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls), which was his sixth ODI hundred, pummeled a hapless Pakistan, whose chase ended at 128 for 8 as Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) scythed through them.

On the century count in ODIs, Kohli now stands just two behind Sachin Tendulkar's record 49.

Nice gesture from KL Rahul



When the ball hit, he straight to go Salman Agha and checking him.#PAKvIND #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/fDwfzSl2UC — B L U E S A R M Y (@_BluesArmy_) September 11, 2023

Once India restarted the day from 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs, they needed Kohli and Rahul, the two overnight batters, to go big, and they did that in some style.

Along with Rahul, Kohli amassed 233 runs for the unbeaten third wicket stand – the highest ODI partnership for India against Pakistan.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)