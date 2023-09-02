Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash on Saturday in the Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Both teams could clash as many as three times if they go all the way in the six-nation continental championship. Pakistan opened their campaign with a thumping win over Nepal in the tournament opener on Wednesday in Multan. India now face a huge test against Pakistan, who are guaranteed to top Group A if they beat India.

However, the India vs Pakistan clash could be affected by rain. As per a report in Accuweather, there will be intermittent rain almost all throughout the day.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took to social media and shared an update on the weather in Kandy. Akram revealed that there is cloud cover, with light drizzle. However, the legendary pacer mentioned that the weather is clearing.

However, the August-September window in Sri Lanka sees heavy rainfall in these parts. The chances of rain at Pallekele are 84 per cent during the day. There's a 60 per cent chance of rain in the city, with the same rising upto 65 per cent later in the day.

What happens if rain washes out entire India vs Pakistan contest:

The rain might play a pivotal role in the contest. In case of adverse weather conditions, both teams must play a number of 20 overs for a valid result.

Also, if the team batting second are unable to complete the alotted overs due to rain interruptions, the score of the team batting first will be adjusted as per the DLS method.

In case of a delayed start, the match could also be reduced to 40 overs, 30 overs or 20 overs per side, depending on the time lost due to bad weather and poor playing conditions.

However, if the match ends in a no-contest, both teams will receive a point. In this case, Pakistan will qualify for the Super 4.

This could put India in a do-or-die situation against Nepal. If they win, they are will join Pakistan in Super 4. Otherwise, Nepal will progress to the next round.