While commenting on Virat Kohli's dismissal against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023, former India pacer S Sreesanth said that he doesn't count it as a 'wicket'. Notably, Kohli became a victim of Shaheen Afridi in India's campaign opener against Pakistan at the continental event last week. It was a good length ball from Shaheen and Kohli got an inside edge on it. The ball first hit his pad and then changed its direction to fall onto the stumps. Sreesanth added that Pakistan were lucky to get the wicket of the star India batter.

"It was unfortunate for India. Pakistan were lucky to get Virat Kohli's wicket because it was an inside edge. I don't count it as a wicket. I know him personally, which is why I know what would have been going through his mind after seeing Pakistan's celebration. I am just waiting for the next India-Pakistan match," Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

The India vs Pakistan match in Pallekele was eventually called off due to rain and both the teams shared points. Pakistan could not start their chase as rain eventually forced the match to be abandoned.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 266 runs as Shaheen Afridi picked a four-wicket haul. The left-arm pacer kept the Indian team at bay despite fifties from Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82).

India were 66 for 4 at one stage but a 138-run partnership between Hardik and Kishan brought them back in the game. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked three wickets each, denting India's progress towards the end. India skipper Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first.

India will next face Pakistan in the Super-4 stage on Sunday.