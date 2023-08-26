There were several questions over KL Rahul's fitness following his Asia Cup 2023 selection as chief selector Ajit Agarkar told the media that he was suffering from a slight niggle. The call-up for the continental tournament was a big deal for the batter after a prolonged battle with injury but the update along with the inclusion of Sanju Samson as a back-up did not alleviate the fears. However, there was some good news for cricket fans as Rahul did wicket-keeping practice where he was helped by skipper Rohit Sharma at the ongoing practice camp in Alur, Karnataka.

Earlier, he also did some batting practice as he was paired with Suryakumar Yadav at the No. 5 and No. 6 slots respectively in a match simulation. India went for fixed pairings in the practice with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill followed by Virat Kohli and the returning Shreyas Iyer at No. 4.

KL Rahul has started the wicket-keeping practice. [Star Sports]



Earlier, former Indian cricket team opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth was not pleased with KL Rahul getting selected for Asia Cup 2023.

“I do not get this selection (for Asia Cup)," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'. “Why do you need so many medium pacers? Selectors are no sure who is fit, who is not. Rahul has a niggle, so you should not have picked him. My policy was on the day of the section if a player is not fit, you should not select him. You want to keep him for World Cup? Fine, you do that but hoping he will play after two games? My point is Ajit Agarkar and Co. are confused. If you are not (sure), just do not consider them."