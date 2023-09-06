The first Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday abruptly came to a halt when one of the floodlights went out of service mid-match. The players looked confused and waited for about 15 minutes as the organisers tried to restore service. During the fifth over of Pakistan's innings, one of the floodlights went off and play was stopped. Players left the field and fans switched on their mobile phone torches. The floodlight was restored after about 15 minutes.

Pakistan were at 15/0 in 5 overs with Fakhar Zaman (13) and Imam-ul-Haq (2) unbeaten at the crease when the interruption occurred. Earlier Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah shredded Bangladesh's batting order and the team was bundled out for 193 in just 38.4 overs.

Pakistan's pace attack proved too hot for Bangladesh and apart from Shakib Al Hasan (53) and Mushfiqur Rahim (64), other batters struggled. Rauf was the chief destructor as he bagged four wickets while Naseem Shah claimed three and Shaheen Afridi scalped one wicket.

The incident divided the social media users. While some were sympathetic other blasted Pakistan Cricket Board for poor organising of the continental event.

"Whoever designed the schedule of #AsiaCup2023 is nothing but brain-dead? Surely, you look at the weather before scheduling matches? Now, we are looking at last-minute Harakiri. Flood in Colombo, rain in Kandy, no floodlights in Dambula, Hambantota not viable logistically. Brilliant #CricketTwitter #INDvNEP." wrote another user.

"More delays at the Asia Cup. This time it's not rain but due to a floodlight failure #PakvsBan #AsiaCup2023" commented a user.

The @ICC should ban matches in Pakistan as no international facilities available.



Yesterday : they should update Afghanistan batsmen on each moment on the big screen.



Today : Pakistan vs Bangladesh gets delayed due to floodlights.



"Pak don't even have good floodlights but they wanted to host a full asia cup. #AsiaCup #PAKvBNG" Another user wrote.

"So India-Pakistan fans even fight for floodlight failure. It's a normal thing and can happen to any stadium in the world," wrote a user.



"Didn't we see floodlight failure during India v S Africa T20 in Guwahati, and in Mohali during IPL this year? Public memory is conveniently short," wrote a user.

