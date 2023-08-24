The most-awaited squad for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced on Monday with Rohit Sharma leading the pack, along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya appointed as the vice-captain. The series will also be special it will mark the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who were out due to their respective injuries. However, during the announcement of the squad, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that the 31-year-old batter has picked up another niggle and is unlikely to play the first match against Pakistan on September 2.

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth lashed out at the selectors for naming Rahul in Team India's squad for the Asia Cup, despite the wicketkeeper-batter having a niggle.

"It's being said that KL Rahul has a niggle. If you have a niggle, don't pick him in the squad. If a player is not fit during selection, you shouldn't pick him. That was our policy. On the day of selection, if a player is not fit, don't select him. If you want to pick him for the World Cup, select him for the World Cup. That's a different issue. Now they are saying that he might play after a couple of matches and that's why we have picked Sanju Samson as a travelling reserve. What's all this," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"You're playing Asia Cup which is also a premier tournament. We haven't qualified for the Asia Cup (final) over the last two editions. You have to qualify for the final and perform well. They are still unsure about the World Cup squad. You're confused. You need to have something called selection policy. I am not trying to take any credit but let me tell you what we (our selection panel) used to have," he added.

Notably, Rahul had picked up an injury on his right thigh during the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. As Rahul is likely to miss the opening match against Pakistan, Ishan Kishan is expected to keep wickets for India.

Apart from them, Sanju Samson has also been named in the 18-member squad as a back-up wicketkeeper.