As the contest between the bat and the ball gets fierce with every passing game, it's sad for fans to see rain becoming the third factor in deciding the fate of matches in the Asia Cup 2023. Having already seen multiple matches being affected due to poor weather conditions, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match in the tournament could also see the rain gods interrupting proceedings in Colombo on Thursday. Pakistan, who have to beat Sri Lanka to qualify for the final, however, will be keeping their fingers crossed.

It's been a tough tournament for Pakistan. While the massive defeat against India severely affected their Net Run Rate, the team also lost the services of ace pacer Naseem Shah for the remainder of the tournament. Naseem had injured himself in the match against India and will now be on the sidelines. On Thursday, Pakistan don't just have to perform at their best but also hope that the weather remains conducive.

As per Accuweather, rain is expected in Colombo for almost the entire day. But, the showers are likely to be intermittent, prompting a stop-start game. A full 100-over contest, however, looks tough.

Colombo Weather Today: Hourly Update

At 1pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 2pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 54 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 31 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 5pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 53 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 47 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 51 percent

At 9pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 47 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 30 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 30 percent

As for Sri Lanka, the co-hosts of the tournament, put in a fine display of spin bowling against India. Dinuth Wellalalge was the star of the match for the team, securing 5 wickets, while dismissing India's four talismanic batters in the form of Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

He is expected to be one of Sri Lanka's biggest weapons against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash. Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup last year by getting the better of giants like India and Pakistan. They have truly shown this year as well that in sub-continent conditions, they can beat anyone on their day.