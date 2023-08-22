Tilak Varma's inclusion in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad was a proof that if one has potential, reaching great heights in your field is always possible. The left-handed batter showed potential in the T20I series against West Indies in the middle-order and he was justly rewarded. In a line-up full of right-handed starts, Varma provides variety though he lacks experience. Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar praised Varma's inclusion and made a tongue in cheek remark. "Yes, because he is in hot form. Look at his domestic career, he's got the numbers to merit a call for India. And also, tongue in cheek, he is also getting ready for 50 overs cricket by failing in his last two matches in the T20 format.

"So he is getting ready for 50-over cricket. It is hard to find a weakness in him, in white ball cricket. And as I've mentioned before, let's have some impact, quality players at number four, five, and six. There's a tremendous rush for spots number one, two, and three, in Indian cricket, let's have these number four, five, six batters out there," Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Manjrekar was very impressed with the clarity of the team selection and how there was reason behind every decision taken at the press conference, he said: "The press conference was a very impressive debut by Ajit Agarkar as chairman of selectors. What I liked is both Rohit and Ajit giving a lot of respect to the people asking the questions. There were a lot of open conversations, no one was scared of trying to reveal something they shouldn't.

"The answer about KL Rahul was important. A niggle has emerged along with the injury he recovered from, and that's why they had an extra keeper. Now that kind of detailed sharing of information is what we need, and I hope they remain candid. Nice articulation of all the decisions that have been taken. And when you look at the squad, I think this is the World Cup squad that you're looking at. Two players will be deleted. There is a chance one of the spinners will be deleted and an extra keeper or maybe a fast bowler. But this is more or less the World Cup squad that we are looking at, barring two players that they would have to leave out."