The Asia Cup 2023 might be beginning on August 30, but it's the India vs Pakistan clash on September 02 that has everyone's attention. In fact, when the Indian squad for the Asia Cup was announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, was also asked about handling the esteemed pace attack of Pakistan. Agarkar responded saying "Virat Kohli will handle them". Now, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has responded to Agarkar's claim, saying it's only what one does on the field that matters and not what is being said before or after the match.

Kohli was responsible for India's victory over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup league-stage match, with the iconic batter pulling of a win for the team almost single-handedly. While fans expect the same from Kohli in the upcoming Asia Cup, Shadab feels it's only that particular day when one would come to know what happens.

"Dekhiye, ye depend karta hai on a day. Main ya koi aur, ya unki taraf se koi aisa bol de, to bolne se kuch nahi hota, kuch change nahi hota. Jab match hoga, match mein jo cheezein nazar ayengi, asal cheez wahi hoti hai (See, it all depends on what happens that day. Me or someone else, or someone from their side, can say whatever they want. It doesn't make any difference. When the match takes place, then only we'll get to know what is the reality)," Shadab said, responding to a reporter's question.

Shadab was one of the key players for the Pakistan team that secured a 3-0 series sweep over Afghanistan. The result also helped them go top of the ICC ODI Rankings. With the Afghanistan assignment not over, Pakistan would shift focus to the Asia Cup, with their opening match scheduled on August 30 against Nepal.