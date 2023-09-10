The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game was a widely anticipated one on Sunday. And it started at the right note with Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit great half-centuries to take give the team a great start against Shaheeh Afridi and co. But Pakistan bowlers struck back to dismiss the duo. Then Virat Kohli and KL Rahul looked steady but rain played spoilsport. The cut-off time for the rain-curtailed India and Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup on Sunday has been extended from 60 minutes to 90 minutes along with the possibility of a 20-over run-chase scenario as well. But the match could not be played and was moved to reserve day.

Though rain stopped, wet patches on the ground led to the umpires deeming the conditions not fit for a restart on Sunday. The groundsmen tried hard but could not get the ground ready on time as another spell of heavy rain at around 8:45 PM IST ensured that the match went into reserve day.

Fan is now used to dry an area of the ground.



Looks like we gonna have game tonight.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened.

However, before the teams were forced back to the dressing rooms, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play. Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings.

