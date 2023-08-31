Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently spending some time away from the game ahead of India's participation at the Asia Cup 2023. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Bumrah was seen enjoying a game of FIFA with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. The video has left his fans elated. In the video, Bumrah is wearing a green t-shirt and a dark blue short. After scoring a goal, he can be seen taunting his wife over the same by asking her to clap.

To this, Sanjana could be heard as saying: "What a weirdo".

The video has now gone viral on social media.

"Just another day in the Bumrah household," Bumrah captioned the video on Instagram.

The video garnered a lot of interesting comments from fans.

"I was nervous everytime you streched your back," a fan wrote.

"Bhai semi pro me khelo, ungli injury na ho jaaye," another user posted.

"Bhai araam se khelo..angoothe me moch aa jayegi," a user commented.

The return of Bumrah has been the biggest news in Indian cricket in recent times. The ace pacer, once the bowling spearhead of team team, had been out of action by lower back injury and subsequent rehabilitation for the last 11 months.

However, his comeback against Ireland in the T20I series had Indian cricket fans going gaga over his return. A big test awaits for him in the form of Asia Cup and the World Cup.

However, India head coach Rahul Dravid hinted that Bumrah will be slowed eased into full action.

"It's great to have them (Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna) back and see them bowling well. Jasprit is someone we have missed a lot in the past two years he hasn't played much. We will ease him into it slowly. Ireland was a good opportunity to ease him in. Now we have a whole month to build that up before the World Cup. The duo's return gives us more options in the pace bowling department," he said.