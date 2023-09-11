Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a jibe at skipper Babar Azam for choosing to bowl first against winning the toss during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India on Sunday. Calling it a 'wise decision', Shoaib said that Pakistan were saved by the rain as the Indian opening batters - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - provided them with a brilliant start. He also added that India were saved by rain during the two sides' group stage match and this time, it was Pakistan's good fortune.

“Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy," Akhtar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Hey guys, it's me Shoaib, match dekhne aaya tha, hum sare fans bhi wait kar rahe hai, Indians bhi Pakistani bhi. Lekin barish ne bacha liya humein, finally! Pehle India phass gya tha humare aagey, barish ne bacha lia. Aaj hum phas gaye the India ke samne, shukr hai barish ne bach lia. (I came to watch the match, we are all waiting, Indian and Pakistani fans. Rain saved us, rain saved India the other day, but today rain saved us!)," Akhtar was heard saying in the video that has gone viral on social media.

"We will be able to resume this game tomorrow at the same position, and by making a wise decision, not to bowl first," he added.

Well. I don't see this starting again. Colombo ki baarish is crazy pic.twitter.com/KiY8Mbzl77 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 10, 2023

Rain on Sunday forced a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan into a reserve day after just 24.1 overs of play in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

India will resume on 147-2 on Monday in the 50-over contest after rain abruptly ended their innings following Pakistan's decision to bowl first in Colombo.

An extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash -- the only game to get the advantage other than the final -- after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

