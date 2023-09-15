Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by two wickets via DLS method in a super four match to secure their place in the final of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Thursday. Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 after rain reduced the match to 42-overs a side contest. However, Kusal Mendis (91) led a valiant batting display alongside Charith Asalanka (49 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) as Sri Lanka overhauled the target in 42 overs.

The result of the match was decided on the last ball. Sri Lanka needed two runs to win off the final delivery when Asalanka showed nerves of steel to calmly clip the delivery down the leg side and run a couple with Matheesha Pathirana being his partner at the other end.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has pointed out a run-out chance that the Babar Azam-led side missed on the last ball of the game.

By the time Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan could release the ball from his hand, non-striker Pathirana had already left his crease.

Go big, or go home

Sri Lanka takes that spot in the finals as they end Pakistan's journey in this tournament



"Shouldn't Zaman Khan have been alert to the possibility of a run-out ar the bowler's end? Pathirana was outside the crease," Bhogle wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Opener Abdullah Shafique (52 off 69 balls) shared a 64-run stand with skipper Babar Azam (29) after opting to bat in the crucial fixture. But it was Rizwan and Iftikhar who provided the final flourish, taking Pakistan across the 250-run mark.

For Sri Lanka, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/64) was the most successful bowler.

Sri Lanka will take on India in the final match of the tournament at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)