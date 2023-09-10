Asia Cup Live Cricket Score: India (Ind) vs (Pak) Pakistan: India vs Pakistan Live Score: Rain Stops Play
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live: Rain has stopped play in the India vs Pakistan match
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live: Rain has stopped play. After India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma got put after scoring great half-centuries, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were playing cautiously when it started raining in Colombo. Earlier, Rohit and Gill were quick to get out of the blocks against Pakistan after being invited to bat first in an Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Colombo. Gill and Rohit added 61 runs in the first powerplay, with the former putting on a show against Pakistan's dominant new ball bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. However, Gill was dismissed by Shaheen while Rohit was dismissed by Shadab.
For India, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease and they are eyeing a solid stand.
UPDATE 4.53 pm IST (11.23 am GMT) - Oh, dear! Where did that come from? The rain comes pelting down and the players rush off the field. The ground staff is quick to bring the covers on but it looks like more of a passing shower. Just a few moments later, the intensity has increased further and it looks like we are in for a bit of a delay. Stay tuned for further updates.
Full an on the off pole. Virat Kohli drives it to deep cover for a single.
Full again outside off. KL Rahul drives it but with no timing to mid off for a dot ball to end the over.
On the hard length and bounced up high. KL Rahul looks to play it on the on side but strikes him on the pads. There is a loud appeal from Haris Rauf but the umpire has turned it down. Babar Azam decided not to review it even after Haris Rauf insisted.
Full and down the leg side. KL Rahul mises on the flick as the umpire signals a wide.
A slower short ball outside off. KL Rahul blocks it on the off side.
FOUR! A much needed boundary! Haris Rauf bowls this short and outside off. KL Rahul stands tall and pulls it with good balance through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence for four runs.
Full again on middle. Virat Kohli drives it a little wide of mid on for a quick single.
Full and quick on middle and lg. Virat Kohli drives it to mid on.
Fullish and on middle. KL Rahul has blocked it from the crease. A maiden over from Shadab Khan.
Pitched up on middle again. KL Rahul pushes it towards cover for another dot run.
Floated up on middle. KL Rahul comes down the ground and drives it back to the bowler.
Fullish and turning away from outside off. KL Rahul tries to slice it but is beaten by the turn. There is a loud appeal but the umpire has turned it down. Babar Azam decided not the review it.
Tossed up again on off. KL Rahul miscues it towards mid on.
Full and outside off. KL Rahul slaps it to the fielder at cover.
Shorter and on top of off. Virat Kohli leaves it alone as it sails over his off stump for the keeper to collect.
On the hard length and on top of off. Virat Kohli pushes it to the fielder at point.
Shorter and on top of off. KL Rahul has punched it to deep cover for another single.
Full this time just outside off. Virat Kohli drives it to the fielder at cover.
On length and on the pads. KL Rahul nudges it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.