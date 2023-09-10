IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live: Rain has stopped play. After India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma got put after scoring great half-centuries, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were playing cautiously when it started raining in Colombo. Earlier, Rohit and Gill were quick to get out of the blocks against Pakistan after being invited to bat first in an Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Colombo. Gill and Rohit added 61 runs in the first powerplay, with the former putting on a show against Pakistan's dominant new ball bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. However, Gill was dismissed by Shaheen while Rohit was dismissed by Shadab.

Live Score: India vs Pakistan Super 4 match

For India, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are at the crease and they are eyeing a solid stand.

Live Weather Update: India vs Pakistan