Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar was elated after the Rohit Sharma-led side hammered Pakistan by 228 runs in an Asia Cup Super 4 clash on Monday. Virat Kohli and the returning KL Rahul scored unbeaten centuries as India posted a total of 356/2 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for a paltry total of 128, with Kuldeep Yadav taking a five-wicket haul. Gavaskar likened India's big win over Pakistan to a washerman thrashing clothes at a laundry bay.

"Forget about the biggest victory, puri tarah se dhula diya (we just hammered them), just as you wash clothes in a dhobi ghat. If you are a good team, you don't let the result of the previous match affect you. If they think too much about it, they won't be able to concentrate on the next match. I don't expect Pakistan to make such a mistake," Gavaskar said on India Today.

While Rahul silenced his doubters in his appearance since May, Jasprit Bumrah was also a force to reckon with, especially with the new ball.

Gavaskar was content to see Bumrah and Rahul back to full fitness.

"KL Rahul not only scored a century but also kept wickets. He made a big statement amid all the talk about his fitness. He proved that he is completely fit. Jasprit Bumrah, too, looked in great rhythm. His run-up looked good, and he swung the ball both ways. Even a world-class batter like Babar Azam was unable to play him," he added.

After the match was moved to the reserve day, Kohli top-scored with an unbeaten 122 while Rahul (111) announced his comeback with his 6th hundred in ODIs.

Kohli now has 47 ODI centuries to his name, only to less than India great Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record with 49 tons.