Pakistan registered a massive seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Super 4 Asia Cup match on Wednesday in Lahore. Chasing 194, the hosts comfortably went across the line in just 39.3 overs as Imam-ul-Haq scored 78 while Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 64. Earlier, Haris Rauf took three wickets and Naseem Shah took two as Pakistan bundled out Bangladesh for 193. Despite registering a big win, Pakistan will be having a tense moment as their star pacer Naseem Shah suffered an injury blow during the match.

It happened during Pakistan's Super-Four fixture of the Asia Cup versus Bangladesh here on Wednesday. With Bangladesh batting first, pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled to Mohammad Naim, who flicked the ball to the fine leg. As Naseem went for a full-length dive to his left to stop the ball, he immediately held his arm and was in visible pain.

The team physio rushed in, while Naseem remained laid on the ground for a few minutes before walking off the field.

Although Naseem's injury is yet to be ascertained, it raises concerns in the Pakistan camp ahead of its vital encounter against arch-rival India on Sunday in Colombo.

Here's how the fans reacted:

INJURY SCARE || Naseem Shah has apparently dislocated his right shoulder while diving to stop the ball. He laid flat on the ground. He is off the field now and was walking in discomfort. Let's hope his injury is not too serious..! AMEEN!!#PakvsBan #NaseemShah #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/UVeTkj87Vt — Anosh Saleem (@AnoshSaleem27) September 6, 2023

Also, with the ICC Cricket World Cup due to happen in India next month, an injury to Naseem could severely hamper Pakistan's plans.

Naseem has been good with the ball for the Men in Green, being the second-most wicket-taker in the continuing event, clasping five in three outings at an economy of 4.29, with the best figures of 3 for 36 that came against the Men in Blue.

Talking about the match, Haris Rauf bowled a couple of hostile spells, while Imam-ul-Haq struck a silken 78 as Pakistan secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a Super Four clash of the Asia Cup in Lahore on Wednesday.

Rauf (6-0-19-4) proved to be too quick for the Bangladeshi batters, who were also troubled relentlessly by Naseem Shah (5.4-0-34-3) after Shakib-Al-Hasan opted to bat.

Bangladesh were eventually bundled out for a paltry 193 in just 38.4 overs, despite a 100-run stand and twin half-centuries by Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls).

The target was never going to pose a problem for the hosts, who knocked it off in just 39.3 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)