Babar Azam had a great first day at the Asia Cup 2023 as he scored a brilliant century against Nepal in the opener on Wednesday. His 151 came off 131 balls and consisted 14 fours and four sixes. Babar (151 off 130) was involved in two crucial partnerships after a sedate start -- first stitching 86 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (44 off 50) and then sharing an whirlwind 214 runs for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar (109 not out off 71 balls) to take Pakistan to an imposing total. This was after Pakistan made an unimpressive start to their innings as they lost both the openers early.

While Babar played the role of an anchor, Rizwan showed his attacking instincts during the 86-run stand for the third wicket which came off 111 balls. But the start of their partnership was far from rosy as the duo struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking initially with Pakistan reaching 50 in the 12th over.

The Pakistani duo kept the scoreboard ticking with ones and two thereafter and hit the bad balls to the boundary to bring up the team's 100 in the 22nd over.

Just when he was looking threatening, Rizwan fell to a direct hit at the non-striker's end. On the fourth ball of the 24th over, with the scorecard reading 111, a direct hit from Dipendra Singh sent Rizwan back to the pavilion. Facing spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, Rizwan drove towards cover and set off for a run. The fielder was agile enough to pick up the ball and hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. Rizwan's bat and both feet were in the air as he turned his head to evade the incoming ball and got run out.

The dismissal clearly frustrated Babar, who threw his cap to the ground.

However, later he and Iftikhar steadied things as Pakistan notched 342/6. Pakistan bowlers then took wickets at regular intervals.