Charith Asalanka was the star for Sri Lanka as he slammed six runs in the final two balls of the match to guide his side to the Asia Cup 2023 final after a win over Pakistan. Asalanka was unbeaten on 49 off 47 deliveries and he was able to finish the game well after Kusal Mendis provided them with a brilliant start to the run chase. However, the one cricketer who has earned a lot of praise besides these two was Pramod Madushan who sacrificed his wicket to get Asalanka back on strike on the fourth ball of the final over.

Madushan missed a ball from Zaman Khan and although Asalanka made a run for it from the non-striker's end, he stayed inside the crease to make sure that they cannot be dismissed if the wicket-keeper comes up with a direct hit. Rizwan went for the direct hit but was unable to hit the stumps.

Once Asalanka crossed over, he started running and although Zaman was able to complete the run-out on the other end, Asalanka was back on strike and that proved to be the game-changer.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad was all praise for Madushan.

Great game awareness from Pramod Madushan yesterday night. Did not leave the crease until Asalanka made it. Very impressive. @ashwinravi99 probably one of the finest at making good use of the rules would be v impressed," Prasad posted on the X (formerly known as Twitter).

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replied to his post with an interesting analogy.

He missed the ball, Asalanka was charging down the pitch ( high octane pressure ) and yet this guy stood his ground until the keeper missed his attempt and then started running.



"Absolutely! Just He missed the ball, Asalanka was charging down the pitch ( high octane pressure ) and yet this guy stood his ground until the keeper missed his attempt and then started running. All I can say is that these sort of reactions come from practice and this happens mostly in Tennis ball cricket," he replied.