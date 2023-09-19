Mohammed Siraj was in the form of his life as he produced a devastating spell of pace bowling to guide India to the Asia Cup 2023 title on Sunday. Siraj finished with six wickets as the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively by 10 wickets. Siraj looked in brilliant from during the very beginning and he went right through the Sri Lankan top-order with four wickets in a single over. Former Indian cricket team opener Wasim Jaffer lauded Siraj for his effort and came up with a rather witty praise.

"Ok Google, play Mohd Siraj. Sorry, Mohd Siraj is unplayable!" he posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

His teammate Virender Sehwag also joined in with a massive praise from his side.

"Too good. 21 overs in the match and done and dusted. Mohammad Siraj was simply outstanding and we have peaked at the right time before the World Cup. Congratulations Team on winning the Asia Cup."

Too good. 21 overs in the match and done and dusted. Mohammad Siraj was simply outstanding and we have peaked at the right time before the World Cup. Congratulations Team on winning the Asia Cup. #BHAvsSL pic.twitter.com/CQmj1gXimG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 17, 2023

Siraj got four wickets in one over to help skittle Sri Lanka out for 50, a total the Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill surpassed in 6.1 overs for an impressive victory ahead of next month's ODI World Cup at home.

Sri Lanka's miserably low total in the 50-over contest left a nearly packed house disappointed after they witnessed just 116 minutes of play.

Rohit Sharma's India dropped just one match in the tournament after they lost an inconsequential Super Four contest against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka, who won the previous edition of the Asia Cup played in the T20 format, came in as underdogs and snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan but went down without a fight in their 11th final.

(With AFP inputs)