Gautam Gambhir, former Indian cricket team star, has reacted strongly to a video which has gone viral on social media. Social media users claimed that the 2011 World Cup hero gave an angry gesture when 'Kohli' Kohli' chants were directed at him. The video went viral while the India-Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match was taking place in Pallekele on Monday. However, Gambhir has refuted the allegations strongly. He indicated that his strong reaction was due to some people saying unsavoury things about India.

"What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you raise anti-India slogans and speak about Kashmir then the person before you will obviously react and not smile and leave. There were two to three Pakistanis there who were speaking anti-India things and things on Kashmir. So, it was my natural reaction. I can't hear anything against my country. So, that was my reaction," Gambhir told news agency ANI.

"Do you expect me to not react if you abuse me or my country? I am not that type of person. My only message to those people are when you come to watch a match, enjoy the match and not give political statement. No need to say something wrong about India."

#WATCH | Kandy, Sri Lanka | On his recent viral video during Asia Cup 2023, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says, "What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you... pic.twitter.com/RX4MJVhmyd — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

The on-field spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir was one of the most controversial moments of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star had a war of words with the then Lucknow Super Giants mentor following an IPL 2023 match and both of them ended up getting hefty fines for their conduct.

This is the video that has gone viral. NDTV could not independently verify its authenticity.

However, after the IPL, there has been reactions from either side regarding the issue.