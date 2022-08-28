Team India is all geared up for the high voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday. Like always, this clash is also going to grab all the attention from the cricket fans because of the rivalry between the two teams. Apart from this, another highlight of the match will be return of the India star batter Virat Kohli, who will be playing his 100th T20I match and will also become the first player in history to play a hundred matches for India in all formats of the game. Virat's form has been a major concern this year as he is going through a lean patch. However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat "will rise again".

"As a player, it is a big thing to lead the side. Virat Kohli has scored many runs, but in the past few years, the pressure was evident on his face. He has not scored centuries, the captaincy has been taken away from him, so the pressure is slightly off. He is also looking very relaxed, he met me and he just wanted to take his team through," said Harbhajan in a video uploaded on Sports Tak's YouTube channel.

"He has the same routines, before going to practice, he goes to the gym for 1-2 hours. If you talk about any big player, each one of them has gone through bad patches in their career. I have no doubt that Virat Kohli will rise again," he added.

Talking about the same, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also lavished praise on Virat and said that he needs to come out of the bad patch on his own.

"I have always been a fan of Virat Kohli because he has always played attacking cricket. He has always played positive cricket, the expectations were high from him, so when a bad patch comes, you have to come out of it yourself," said Afridi.

"So whatever is your strength, you should not shy away from it. If you go away from it, you bad patch goes for longer period. He is a big name, Virat has to come out of this bad patch on his own," he added.

So far, Virat has represented Team India in 99 T20I games across which he has scored 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. His best individual score for India in this format is 94 and he has scored 30 half-centuries in this format.