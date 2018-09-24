 
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Watch: MS Dhoni Proves Yet Again Why He Is The Undisputed King Of DRS, Twitter Erupts

Updated: 24 September 2018 10:16 IST

MS Dhoni once again proved why the Decision Review System (DRS) should be renamed to 'Dhoni Review System'.

MS Dhoni signalled Rohit Sharma to take the DRS and the Indian captain duly obliged. © Twitter

MS Dhoni showed once again that calls for renaming Decision Review System (DRS) to Dhoni Review System are not exaggerated. The former India captain, like he has done innumerable times in the past, got a DRS call bang on that brought an end to Imam-ul-Haq's stay at the crease during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 clash. The incident took place on the last ball of the eighth over when Yuzvendra Chahal trapped the Pakistani opener in front of the stumps but the umpire turned down India's appeal. Dhoni took one look at captain Rohit Sharma and just nodded his head, Rohit duly obliged and quickly took the DRS.

The three reds showed up on the replay to yet again prove Dhoni's mastery over the DRS.

Even on-air commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan acknowledged Dhoni's genius.

"What a genius that man is -- MSD. He is incredible. He was the one who encouraged skipper Rohit Sharma to go for the review and see what it is. Absolutely spot on!," Gavaskar said while commentating on the India vs Pakistan match.

Fans on Twitter too went gaga, coming up with several hilarious memes to honour the 'Dhoni Review System'.

Meanwhile, India put in a sterling display to completely decimate Pakistan. After Jasprit Bumrah helped India restrict Pakistan to 237 for seven, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put on a batting exhibition to take India to a comprehensive nine-wicket win in the Super Four encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India are all but assured of a place in the final with two consecutive victories in the Super Four stage. They will take on Afghanistan in their next match on Tuesday.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma Sunil Gavaskar Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Asia Cup 2018 India vs Pakistan, Super Four - Match 3 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni once again nailed a DRS call
  • Fans on Twitter want DRS to be renamed 'Dhoni Review System'
  • India thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the Super Four clash
