Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan, Head To Head: Advantage India In Matches With Arch-Rivals

The Asia Cup 2018 has begun and all eyes will be on the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan . The last time these two met was in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017, where Pakistan posted a fine win to clinch the title. While India convincingly beat Pakistan in the group stage, Pakistan bounced back in style to outclass India in final and take home the coveted trophy. With both teams eager to notch up victories against each other, let's take a quick look at their head-to-head record in the Asia Cup .

Out of the 12 Asia Cup matches played between the two teams, India have won six times (5 ODIs and one T20I) while Pakistan have won on five occasions. One match ended with no result.

India won vs Pakistan:

In the 1983/84 edition of the Asia Cup, India (188/4) beat Pakistan (134 all out) by 54 runs in the final of the tournament to lift the title.

In the 1988/89 edition, India (143/6) beat Pakistan (142 all out) by four wickets and later beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final to lift the trophy.

In 2008, India were placed in Group B with Pakistan. In the group stages, India (301/4) beat Pakistan (299/4) by six wickets with 47 balls to spare. That year's final was played between India and Sri Lanka, which the islanders won by 100 runs.

In the 2010 edition, India (271/7) beat Pakistan (267 all out) by three wickets, with one ball remaining. In the final, India (268/6) beat Sri Lanka (187 all out) by 81 runs to lift the title.

In 2011/12, India (330/4) beat Pakistan (329/6) by six wickets. However, Pakistan later beat Bangladesh by two runs to clinch the title.

The 2016 edition was played as a T20I. India (85/5) beat Pakistan (83 all out) by five wickets in round robin and later went on to defeat Bangladesh by eight wickets to win the title for the sixth time.

Exception: The 1990/91 Asia Cup edition only featured India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India (205/3) beat Sri Lanka (204/9) by seven wickets to take the title home.

Pakistan wins vs India:

In the 1994/95 edition, Pakistan (266/9) beat India (169 all out) by 97 runs. However, India went on to beat Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets to lift the title.

In 2000, Pakistan (295/7) beat India (251/7) by 44 runs in round-robin. They later beat Sri Lanka in the final by 39 runs to emerge champions.

In the 2004 edition, Pakistan (300/9) beat India (241/8) by 59 runs in round-robin. That year's final was played between Sri Lanka and India, which the Lankan Lions won by 25 runs.

In the 2008 edition, Pakistan suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the group stages. However, in the Super Fours, Pakistan (309/2) avenged their defeat and beat India (308/7) by eight wickets.

In the 2013/14 Asia Cup, Pakistan (249/9) beat India (245/8) by one wicket. Sri Lanka won the title that year by winning the final against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup (no result):

The India-Pakistan match in the 1977 edition could not be completed due to heavy rain and bad light and the match was scheduled for a later date. However, rain played spoilsport as the re-scheduled match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

In the 11 editions of the Asia Cup that has been played till now, India have won the titles six times (1983/84, 1988/89, 1990/91, 1994/95, 2010, 2016), making them the most successful team at the tournament. India will be aiming to beat arch-rivals Pakistan again and win the title for the seventh time.