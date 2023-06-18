The entire world is celebrating the International Father's Day on Sunday. On this day, children all-over the world, show their gratitude and love towards their fathers and thank them for all the sacrifices they have made. Not just common people but also our dear cricketers have proved themselves to be loving fathers. A very adorable example of this was seen during the post-day press conference of the Ashes between Australia and England, where batter Usman Khawaja answered media's questions with his little daughter on his lap.

In a video going viral on social media, Khawaja was seen interacting with the media, after smashing his maiden century in England on Day 2 of the Ashes. His daughter Aisha, who is about to turn three soon, sat on his lap and adorably started flipping a journalist's camera. To which, the opening batter said, "Stop swiping through the camera. It's okay, you can do it later - you can play with Dad's phone.”

The hilarious moment when the daughter of Australian cricketer, Usman Khawaja, was caught by her dad scrolling through a journalist's camera roll pic.twitter.com/wgxlgTIcOv — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 17, 2023

Hearing this, the media persons broke into a laughter as little Aisha felt shy and started rubbing her eyes. This adorable moment left the fans in aww as they could not stop gushing over Khawaja's daughter's cuteness.

Talking about the match, Khawaja ended his decade-long wait for a maiden Test hundred in England as he led an Australia recovery in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia were struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith.

But they had recovered to 311-5 at stumps on the second day of this five-match series, with opening batsman Khawaja 126 not out and wicketkeeper Alex Carey unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91. That still left Australia 82 runs behind England's first-innings 393-8 declared built on Joe Root's 118 not out.

(With AFP Inputs)