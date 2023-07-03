The controversial dismissal of England batter Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes Test on Sunday, once again raised the debate of Spirit of Cricket vs Laws of the Game. Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps after the England batsman walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer. There was confusion in the middle, Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia were happy to proceed with a deeply divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who had no option but to confirm Bairstow's stumping dismissal. Following Bairstow's exit, England captain Ben Stokes smashed 155 to give his side hope of a stunning victory. But Australia eventually won by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series as they bid to retain the Ashes.

The mood after that dismissal changed in Lord's after that. The Australian players were questioned in the Long Room, while some comments from rival players showed that they clearly werte unhappy.

In the post-match press conference too, the issue ws raised multiple times. "Do you believe in any such thing as spirit of cricket?" Pat Cummins was asked by a reporter.

"Yep," replied the Australia captain.

"Do you think after Baistow's dismissal today, which was within the letter of the law, just putting it out there, are we in danger of seeing Mankads or under-arm bowling later in this series?" he was then asked.

"Ah.. I mean, depends how flat the wickets get. It might be an option to turn to," came the reply from Cummins.

Meanwhile, Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord's crowd responded by chanting "Same old Aussies always cheating" while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

England's Stuart Broad, the batsman who came in after Bairstow's exit, immediately let his frustrations show as the stump microphone caught him telling Carey: "That's all you'll ever be remembered for that."

Broad also told Australia captain Pat Cummins: "That's the worst thing I've ever seen in cricket".

