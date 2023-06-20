The ongoing first Ashes Test between England and Australia is becoming more fierce with every passing day. As the match has reached it's Day 5 with Australia needing 174 runs to win, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a bold prediction about the five-match series. Australia lost three wickets in the form of David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne on Day 4 and currently have opener Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland standing unbeaten at the crease. Vaughan stated that the winner of the first Test at Edgabaston will eventually claim the series.

According to Vaughan, England will be under the scanner regarding their decision to declare in the first innings, if they end up on the losing side in Birmingham.

"It all comes down to today - it will define this Ashes series. If England get the win, then Ben Stokes will continue to go ultra aggressive. If England lose they face so many questions about the declaration, their batting approach at times," Vaughan was quoted as saying on BBC Test Match Special.

"If Australia lose, then Pat Cummins is under the spotlight and there are questions about spreading the field. There will be fingers pointed to whoever loses. I think whoever wins this Test will win the Ashes," he added.

England's Stuart Broad took two late wickets to pile pressure on Australia as the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston headed for a dramatic finish.

Australia were making steady progress at 78-1 in pursuit of a victory target of 281 when veteran paceman Broad removed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith -- the world's two top-ranked Test batsmen -- to leave the Ashes holders 89-3.

At stumps on Monday, the World Test champions were 107-3, still needing a further 174 runs to win on Tuesday's final day. Usman Khawaja, who ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England with 141 in Australia's first-innings 386, was 34 not out.

