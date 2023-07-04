The unfortunate confrontation of the Australian players by the English crowd at Lord's Long Room has left the entire world utterly disappointed. The crowd booed the Australia cricketers, showing the retaliation over the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the Day 5 of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia. Apart from this, some members of Lord's confronted Usman Khawaja and David Warner at the Long Room, which has grabbed everyone's attention. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also issued an apology to the Pat Cummins-led team regarding the same.

Many videos showing the Long Room incident are going viral on the social media. However, a new video is now doing rounds, showing a different and clearer angle of what transpired at the legendary venue.

According to the reports of The Age, the Australia opening batter was singled out for abuse in the Long Room. In the video, he was seen calling for the security after hearing some booing from the crowd. He then pointed towards some members of MCC and went upstairs.

Earlier on Sunday, MCC released a statement where they had written that they have suspended three members over altercations with the Australian team in Lord's Long Room.

Advertisement

"Further to the earlier statement, MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified from earlier today. They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening," the MCC said in a statement late on Sunday.

Speaking of the incident, Khawaja also expressed his disappointment and called it "pretty disrespectful".

"It was really disappointing. Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing," Khawaja told Channel Nine.

"If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord's. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them. A few of them throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it and they kept going, and I was like, well, this is your membership here. So I'm just pointing them out. But it's pretty disrespectful, to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members," he added.