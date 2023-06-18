Australia's hopes of getting close to England's target were dashed in the 11th of their innings as Stuart Broad struck twice in as many deliveries to send the Edgbaston crowd into raptures. On the first delivery of the over, Broad managed to get an inside edge off David Warner, who ended up playing it back onto his stumps. This was the 15th time that Broad has dismissed Warner in Test cricket. On the very next delivery, Broad's outswinger got a thin edge of Marnus Labuschagne's bat, before Jonny Bairstow did the rest behind the stumps.

Earlier, Joe Root ended his Ashes century-drought as England made 393-8 before skipper Ben Stokes's bold declaration on Day 1.

England were in danger of squandering the advantage of winning the toss on a good pitch as they fell to 176-5 after losing two wickets in quick succession.

But former England captain Root was 118 not out -- the 32-year-old's first Ashes hundred in eight years and 17 Tests -- when Stokes called a halt to give his side 20 minutes' bowling against Australia before the close.

In the corresponding Ashes campaign four years ago, Australia opener David Warner averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by veteran England bowler Stuart Broad.

But despite Broad taking the new ball on Friday, Warner survived to be eight not out in a total of 14-0 at stumps.

(With AFP Inputs)