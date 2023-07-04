The second Ashes Test between England and Australia has become the talk of the town due to the bizarre dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. During the 52nd over on Day 5, Bairstow wandered out of the crease, thinking the ball was dead. Carey took advantage of the situation and threw the ball onto the stumps. After Bairstow was declared out by the third umpire, English pacer Stuart Broad came to bat and criticised Carey for not keeping up the "spirit of the game". However, the netizens did not take Broad's words lightly and called him a hypocrite by reminding him of the 2013 Ashes series.

After Bairstow's wicket, Broad was caught on the stump-mic, telling Carey: "That's all you'll ever be remembered for."

As soon as the video went on social media, netizens started sharing the clip of the 2013 Ashes Test, where Broad had refused to walk away despite being clearly dismissed. During the match, Ashton Agar's delivery got hit on the edge of Broad's bat and travelled straight to Michael Clarke, who then took a simple catch to remove Broad. However, Broad did not walk away on his own and waited for the umpire's call.

Stuart Broad to Alex Carey: "You'll forever be remembered for that."



Also, Stuart Broad: #Ashes pic.twitter.com/laxdRKlkH4 — Basil (@BasilZoccali) July 2, 2023

Bairstow is a daft clown and Broad is the biggest hypocrite out there. Stokes is magic. #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/erFMmNFd4w — Az (@__aaronx_) July 2, 2023

Stuart Broad, the last bastion for sportsmanship in cricket, was heard saying it was the worst thing he'd ever seen in cricket



Tbf as a man who no longer feels the need to appeal to umpires for his own wickets, he is uniquely placed to judge what should & shouldn't be given out. https://t.co/Esl3vo1HSq — JoiningUnrelatedDots (@Mareeswj) July 3, 2023

Australia won a rancorous second Ashes Test at Lord's by 43 runs despite a stunning century from England captain Ben Stokes that went into overdrive following the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes made a remarkable 155 before he was dismissed with England 70 runs shy of a steep target of 371. Apart from Stokes, Ben Duckett also played a brilliant knock of 83 runs.

England were eventually dismissed for 327 as holders Australia, bidding for a first away Ashes series win in 22 years, went 2-0 up in the five-match campaign.

(With AFP Inputs)